Filmmaker, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, who was expected to make ‘Chandamama Door Ke’ with Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recently revealed that he will revive the dream of SSR as a tribute to the late actor. Talking about the dream project of Sushant where he wanted to merge acting with astronomy, Sanjay confirmed that although couldn’t take off immediately after its announcement in 2017, it isn’t a shelved project.