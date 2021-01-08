New York rapper Nicki Minaj is all about those family goals. The hip-hop superstar has lit up her social media pages to celebrate her younger sister’s birthday with a rare look at her near-twin. Nicki Minaj Reveals Younger Sister Minaj hit up Instagram this week with a must-see set of pics. The shots show Nicki’s […]Full Article
Nicki Minaj Shares Rare Look At Her Younger Sister: “It’s Capricorn Season”
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Midmorning Wtih Aundrea - May 21, 2020 (Part 1)
(Part 1 of 2) Many Americans say they will refuse to fly even after coronavirus restrictions are lifted. United Airlines is trying..
WCBI
Midmorning With Aundrea - March 5, 2019
Break away from your everyday with Aundrea Self! Discussion about what you it'rare it's rare disease day. one family shares their..
WCBI