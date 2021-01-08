President Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday reportedly intended to find and execute Vice President Mike Pence.Full Article
Trump Rioters Wanted to Find and Hang Mike Pence, Reuters Reporter and Eyewitness Says
