State Department Official Fired After Calling For Trump’s Ouster Over Capitol Attack

State Department Official Fired After Calling For Trump’s Ouster Over Capitol Attack

Mediaite

Published

On Monday, State Department official Gabriel Noronha called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office. By Thursday night, Noronha had been fired. A source confirmed to Mediaite that Noronha, who worked on Iran issues as a spokesman for the senior policy adviser to the Secretary of State, was fired. “President Trump fomented an […]

Full Article