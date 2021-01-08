On Monday, State Department official Gabriel Noronha called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office. By Thursday night, Noronha had been fired. A source confirmed to Mediaite that Noronha, who worked on Iran issues as a spokesman for the senior policy adviser to the Secretary of State, was fired. “President Trump fomented an […]Full Article
State Department Official Fired After Calling For Trump’s Ouster Over Capitol Attack
