New Saweetie and Doja Cat song plus Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen highlight New Music Friday
Published
New Music Friday includes a new Saweetie and Doja Cat collab plus releases from Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Kings of Leon and more.
Published
New Music Friday includes a new Saweetie and Doja Cat collab plus releases from Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Kings of Leon and more.
New Music Friday includes a new Saweetie and Doja Cat collab plus releases from Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Kings of Leon and..
MTV has announced the list of performers for the Video Music Awards pre-show, as well as the nominees in the social categories that..