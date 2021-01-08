Pro-Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Calls For Pence to Be Executed, Posts Get Removed From Parler

Mediaite

Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood has moved full-time to Parler after he was permanently suspended from Twitter on Thursday. On that conservative social media platform, Lin has continued to spew unhinged conspiracy theories, as well as threats directed at Vice President Mike Pence. Parler, bills itself as a free-speech alternative to Twitter. On the platform, users […]

