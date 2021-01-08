Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood has moved full-time to Parler after he was permanently suspended from Twitter on Thursday. On that conservative social media platform, Lin has continued to spew unhinged conspiracy theories, as well as threats directed at Vice President Mike Pence. Parler, bills itself as a free-speech alternative to Twitter. On the platform, users […]Full Article
Pro-Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Calls For Pence to Be Executed, Posts Get Removed From Parler
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pro-Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Thrown Under Bus After Tweeting Pence Will ‘Face Execution’ — Even By His Own MAGA Teen Client
Mediaite
Increasingly unhinged pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood crossed a line that many of his own allies wouldn’t follow him over when he..
-
Lin Wood's Twitter Suspended, Pro-Trump Lawyer Talks of 'Coup' on Parler
Upworthy
-
Trump allies turn on lawyer Lin Wood after Pence execution tweets - Business Insider
Upworthy
-
Trump's allies are rounding on Lin Wood after he tweeted about executing Mike Pence and arresting Mitch McConnell
Business Insider
-
Pro-Trump Lawyer Lin Wood's Claims Against Mike Pence Prompt Calls for FBI, Secret Service Scrutiny
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood insists he is not insane after tweeting that Mike Pence should face execution by firing squad
In a Twitter thread, the conservative lawyer and staunch Trump ally accused senior Republicans of helping to "steal" the election.
Upworthy