Parler, the social media platform which has become a haven for far-right activists, crashed following President Donald Trump's permanent suspension from Twitter on Friday evening.Full Article
Parler Crashes Following Trump Twitter Ban
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
WCBI New at Six - 10/27/2020
WCBI
WCBI New at Six - 10/27/2020
10 things in tech you need to know today
Business Insider
You might like
More coverage
Wednesday Morning Sprint
WISC
As the House of Representatives prepares for a historic vote on impeachment, President Trump tweeted that the impeachment was "a..