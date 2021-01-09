‘His Toys Are Being Taken Away from Him’: CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls Twitter Ban an ‘Emasculating Moment’ for Trump
Published
'His toys are being taken away from him': CNN's Jim Acosta calls Twitter ban an 'emasculating moment' for TrumpFull Article
Published
'His toys are being taken away from him': CNN's Jim Acosta calls Twitter ban an 'emasculating moment' for TrumpFull Article
Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump from its platform due to “the risk of further incitement of violence,”..
CNN hosts called out President Donald Trump for posting a video on Twitter that featured doctored footage from the network in an..