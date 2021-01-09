‘His Toys Are Being Taken Away from Him’: CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls Twitter Ban an ‘Emasculating Moment’ for Trump

‘His Toys Are Being Taken Away from Him’: CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls Twitter Ban an ‘Emasculating Moment’ for Trump

Mediaite

Published

'His toys are being taken away from him': CNN's Jim Acosta calls Twitter ban an 'emasculating moment' for Trump

Full Article