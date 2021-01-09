Trump Takes to POTUS Account to Rail Against Ban — Twitter Takes Down
President *Donald Trump* briefly surfaced on the @POTUS Twitter account to fire back at Twitter for permanently banning him from the platform.Full Article
Twitter says it has permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account.
Campaigning Group Docks Boat Outside Twitter CEO’s San Francisco Home Demanding Permanent Action Following Violent..