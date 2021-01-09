After Twitter suspended President Donald Trump’s account and some other Trump team accounts, people noticed that Rush Limbaugh‘s account was down. Unlike the other accounts that Twitter confirmed it suspended, the message on Limbaugh’s profile read, “This account doesn’t exist,” so there was some confusion as to what happened. Twitter told reporters that Limbaugh was […]Full Article
Rush Limbaugh Reportedly Deactivates Twitter Account as Trump Team Accounts Suspended
