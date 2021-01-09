To no one’s surprise, rap and R&B music dominated the streaming scene in 2020. According to MRC Data and Billboard, over 30 percent of all audio and video music streams in the United States were songs by hip-hop and R&B artists. Hip-Hop + R&B Are Growing In Popularity In the categories of video streams, audio […]Full Article
Hip-Hop + R&B Dominated All Music Streams In 2020
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
21 For '21: Meet The Artists Who Will Light Up This Year
Clash
Predicting the names who will matter...
The pandemic has changed the way we look at new music.
With touring -..
You might like
More coverage
Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries Trailer Is Just a Bunch of Media Quotes Insulting the Rapper (Video)
The Wrap
Either Tekashi 6ix9ine knows exactly what he’s doing, or this was all a happy (well, not all that happy) accident. We’re..