'Bob's Burgers' Animator Dies Following Skydiving Accident
Published
Dave Creek, the animator behind the FOX popular comedy '*Bob's Burgers*' has passed away after suffering from serious injuries in a skydiving accident last weekend.Full Article
Published
Dave Creek, the animator behind the FOX popular comedy '*Bob's Burgers*' has passed away after suffering from serious injuries in a skydiving accident last weekend.Full Article
Through a released joint statement, 20th Television, Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment express heartbreak over Dave..
Dave Creek -- best known as lead character designer for the popular FOX animated series "Bob's Burgers" -- has died following a..