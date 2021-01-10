Tiger wishes his ‘guru ji’ Hrithik Roshan

Tiger Shroff has always expressed his admiration for Hrithik Roshan and he had even expressed that it was a dream come true moment for him when they shared the frame in ‘War’. And on the occasion of Hrithik’s birthday today, Tiger penned a special note for his idol and also posted a video that encapsulated action scenes from ‘War’. “Hope you have a kickass year ahead guru ji! Wish you the best of health and happiness life has to offer! Happy birthday!” wrote Tiger.