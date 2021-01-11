The PGA of America announced on Sunday night that next year’s championship will no longer be held at President Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. “The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster,” Jim Richerson, […]Full Article
PGA Announces 2022 Championship Will No Longer Be Played at Trump Course in Bedminster
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
PGA of America to move 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club
PGA of America announces it will move the 2022 PGA Championship away from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey
Reuters - Sports