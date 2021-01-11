Gary Numan Announces New Album 'Intruder'

It's out on May 21st...



*Gary Numan* will release new album 'Intruder' on May 21st.



The new LP is the synth pioneer's 18th solo record to date, and follows on from 2017's 'Savage: Songs From A Broken World'.



That album - which reached No. 2 on the UK charts - was an examination of the crushing impact of global warming, and it's apocalyptic effects.



'Intruder' looks at these themes from the perspective of planet Earth, and asks: can the planet only survive by purging its inhabitants...?



Gary Numan explains: "'Intruder' looks at climate change from the planet’s point of view. If Earth could speak, and feel things the way we do, what would it say? How would it feel? The songs, for the most part, attempt to be that voice, or at least try to express what I believe the earth must feel at the moment."



"The planet sees us as its children now grown into callous selfishness, with a total disregard for it’s well being. It feels betrayed, hurt and ravaged. Disillusioned and heartbroken it is now fighting back. Essentially, it considers human kind to be a virus attacking the planet. Climate change is the undeniable sign of the Earth saying enough is enough, and finally doing what it needs to do to get rid of us, and explaining why it feels it has to do it."



Out on May 21st - order it *HERE* - the record is trailed by the title track, which premieres later today (January 11th).



Tracklisting:



‘Betrayed’

‘The Gift’

‘I Am Screaming’

‘Intruder’

‘Is This World Not Enough’

‘A Black Sun ‘The Chosen’

‘And It Breaks Me Again’

‘Saints And Liars’

‘Now And Forever’

‘The End of Dragons’

‘When You Fall’ (bonus track on deluxe CD, vinyl and digital formats)

‘The End of Dragons (alt piano)’ (bonus track on vinyl and digital formats)



