Lana Del Rey Defends 'chemtrails over the country club' Artwork

"My best friends are rappers," she comments...



*Lana Del Rey* has defended the artwork for new album 'chemtrails over the country club'.



The much-anticipated new album was finally confirmed a few hours ago, with the American icon *sharing the tracklisting and artwork.*



The cover photograph features Lana and "my best friends", and she posted a follow up comment to explain this "with everything going on this year".



Seeming to anticipate some kind of internet blowback over the image, Lana's statement seemed to simply accelerate the criticism.



"As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that," she says. "These are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to."



"My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it."



