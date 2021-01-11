Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Named Best Selling U.S. Album For 2020 Over Taylor Swift
Published
Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert and Roddy Ricch make appearances on the list rounding out the Top 10.Full Article
Published
Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert and Roddy Ricch make appearances on the list rounding out the Top 10.Full Article
Taylor Swift's 'Folklore'
Was the No. 1 Album of 2020 .
'Rolling Stone' compiled 2020 music consumption data into several..
2020 took an unexpected turn when the coronavirus pandemic hit, but at least some of our favorite artists had already given us some..