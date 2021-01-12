White Flowers Share Glacial Hymn 'You Caught Me'

New EP 'Within A Dream' is incoming...



*White Flowers* have shared new glacial hymn 'You Caught Me'.



The band are in thrall to the more gothic side of post-punk, adding layers of shoegaze sound to this skeletal outline in the process.



New EP 'Within A Dream' is out on January 15th, released by the fine people at Tough Love Records.



New single 'You Caught Me' seems to exemplify their glacial charms, with the charcoal shading attached to glorious layers of sound.



Co-produced with Ali Chant, it's a sumptuous listen, a true headphones moments from a fascinating project.



Tune in now.



