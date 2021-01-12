The town of Alamo, Texas was never made aware by the White House of President Trump's visit and has raised flags of concerns about any potential protests following the insurrection of the Capitol Building by Trump supporters.Full Article
Don’t Remember the Alamo? White House Forgot to Tell Texas Town That Trump Was Coming
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mary Trump on why Trump is visiting Alamo
Bleacher Report AOL
President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, tells CNN’s Chris Cuomo that Trump is “undoubtedly” visiting Alamo, Texas, to..
010521 tues 5
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Sunrise
WCBI
7pm-11042020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
You might like
More coverage
7pm News-11032020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6pm News-11032020