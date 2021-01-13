Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is in serious trouble. Authorities in the ATL are looking for the platinum-selling artist, who is wanted as a suspect in a murder that happened last month. YFN Lucci Suspected In Shootout That Left 1 Dead On Dec. 10, a shootout in southwest Atlanta claimed the life of 28-year-old James Adams […]Full Article
YFN Lucci Wanted For Murder By Atlanta Police
