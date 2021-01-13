Chuck Norris speaks out on viral US Capitol riot photo: â€˜It wasnâ€™t me and I wasnâ€™t thereâ€™

Chuck Norris speaks out on viral US Capitol riot photo: â€˜It wasnâ€™t me and I wasnâ€™t thereâ€™

FOXNews.com

Published

Chuck Norris is speaking out after a photo appearing to show the actor at the deadly Capitol riot last week went viral.

Full Article