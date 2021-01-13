Fox News has announced that Peter Doocy will serve as a White House correspondent for the network, covering the incoming administration of president-elect Joe Biden. He will cover the White House along with Kristin Fisher, who will stay in her role as White House correspondent. On Monday, Fox announced that Chief White House Correspondent John […]Full Article
Peter Doocy Named White House Correspondent for Fox News
