Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reportedly supports the impeachment of President Donald Trump. According to CBS News citing a person close to the majority leader, McConnell supports the impeachment — but will not speak publicly until the House delivers the article to the Senate. This news follows Tuesday’s New York Times reporting — which […]Full Article
BREAKING: McConnell Reportedly Will Support Trump Impeachment
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
