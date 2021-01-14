YFN Lucci Drops New Rolled On Music Video Despite Murder Warrant

YFN Lucci Drops New Rolled On Music Video Despite Murder Warrant

SOHH

Published

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is putting music over everything – even an arrest warrant for his possible connection to a recent murder. The hip-hop star has surprisingly released his new “Rolled On” music video hours after the criminal case going viral. YFN Lucci Drops Rolled On Video Lucci’s unexpected music video clocks in a just […]

Full Article