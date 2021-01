Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is not one to hold back an opinion aimed at hip-hop’s biggest names. This time, the Grammy-nominated lyricist unloaded on New Orleans rap icon Lil Wayne. Royce Da 5’9 Addresses Lil Wayne’s Stance On Racism In an interview with radio host Ebro, Royce Da 5’9 was asked about Lil Wayne’s […]