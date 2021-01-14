Kangana Ranaut to star in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'

Didda was Queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice in battle. Her one leg was polio-stricken but she was one of the greatest warriors.

