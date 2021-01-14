Nancy Pelosi Announces Fines Up To $10 Grand For Skirting Metal Detector At Capitol: ‘Tragic That This Step Is Necessary’
Published
After a raft of violations, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that members of Congress will be fined up to $10,000 for flouting metal detectors and other security measures in the House of Representatives chamber. Led by QAnon believer Rep. Lauren Boebert, several Republican House members have been pushing past Capitol Police after setting off […]Full Article