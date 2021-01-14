Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas
Published
German news agency dpa is reporting that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of the duo Siegfried & Roy, has died in Las Vegas at age 81.Full Article
Published
German news agency dpa is reporting that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of the duo Siegfried & Roy, has died in Las Vegas at age 81.Full Article
German news agency dpa is reporting that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of the duo Siegfried & Roy, has..
The one-half of the German-American magician and entertainer duo has reportedly just returned home in Las Vegas after undergoing a..
Siegfried Fischbacher is reportedly not doing too well. According to Bild, the 81-year-old illusionist entertainer has been..