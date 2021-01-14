Author accuses Kangana of IPR violation

Earlier today, Kangana Ranaut announced that she was all set to return with a sequel to the 2019 film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Titled Manikarnika: The Legend of Didda, the second instalment in what is now going to be a franchise, will chronicle the life of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’ Didda, who ruled in the Valley directly and indirectly for around five decades during the 10th and 11th centuries. However, the announcement took author Ashish Kaul, who has penned a book on the ruler, by surprise.