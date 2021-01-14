Politico has drawn heat for handing over the most recent edition of their Playbook newsletter to conservative radio host Ben Shapiro.Full Article
Politico Draws Heat for Turning Over Their Playbook Newsletter to Ben Shapiro
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The top 17 brands in influencer marketing that are innovating and pushing the industry forward
Business Insider
· Business Insider is recognizing the leading brands in the influencer marketing industry, from SeatGeek to Sephora to..