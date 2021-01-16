Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is extra hyped for his Green Bay Packers to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The rap superstar has released his unexpected “Green & Yellow” rally song for the former NFL champions. Lil Wayne’s Green & Yellow Weezy F. Baby went online to bless diehard Packer fans with the must-hear tune. […]Full Article
Lil Wayne Salutes 2Pac + Aaron Rodgers W/ New ‘Green & Yellow’ Song
SOHH0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tribeca 2020 Lineup Includes Chrissy Teigen, Sean Penn and DMX Films
The Wrap
A film from Chrissy Teigen and Malcolm Gladwell and documentaries about Sean Penn and rapper DMX are set to make their world..