Miami rapper/entrepreneur Rick Ross has been vocal about his health and fitness goals. Now The Boss is putting his money where his mouth is, investing a healthy sum into telehealth provider Jetdoc. Rick Ross Partners With Jetdoc Jetdoc offers virtual doctor visits and prescription discounts to subscribers, no health insurance necessary. Ross got involved with […]Full Article
Rick Ross Drops $1 Million Into Telehealth Startup Jetdoc
