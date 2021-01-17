Dr. Dre Returns To Studio In First Pic Since ICU Release

Dr. Dre Returns To Studio In First Pic Since ICU Release

SOHH

Published

Music mogul Dr. Dre is back to work. The hip-hop veteran has social media’s full attention after getting spotted hanging out in the recording studio. Dr. Dre Returns To Studio Grammy-winning producer Focus went to Instagram to give fans a true Dre update. Focus shared a pic of Dre with other musicians all posing for […]

Full Article