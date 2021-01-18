Martin Luther King Jr. Day marks the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. and it’s always observed on the third Monday of January each year while King’s actual birthday is January 15. In celebration of MLK Jr. – an iconic figure known for targeting social injustice, crushing oppression and pushing for equality before it became a […]Full Article
Here’s 20 Powerful + Motivational Hip-Hop Songs To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Candlelight service held honoring Martin Luther King Jr. inside West Palm Beach church
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, a West Palm Beach group honored Dr. King with a candlelight service.
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS at 10 - 10/29/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS at 10 - 10/29/2020