Here’s 20 Powerful + Motivational Hip-Hop Songs To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Here’s 20 Powerful + Motivational Hip-Hop Songs To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SOHH

Published

Martin Luther King Jr. Day marks the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. and it’s always observed on the third Monday of January each year while King’s actual birthday is January 15. In celebration of MLK Jr. – an iconic figure known for targeting social injustice, crushing oppression and pushing for equality before it became a […]

Full Article