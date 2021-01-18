Listen: Caroline Polachek Holds Down The Morning After Mix For 6Music

Including an unreleased song...



*Caroline Polachek* curated a special edition of The Morning After mix for 6Music this morning (January 18th).



The songwriter took charge of the regular segment, piecing together a blissful, down tempo selection of tracks.



Music from the likes of Roisin Murphy, Moses Sumney, The Durutti Column, Chic, and more appear in the mix, alongside her own previously unreleased track 'Lover To Lover (For Syd Barrett)'.



The song flips the words to Barrett's 'Golden Hair' - originally penned by James Joyce - on their head, offering the perspective of the sitting person.



A near ambient piece with neo-psychedelic overtones, it's a beautifully immersive experience.



Listen again to the mix on BBC Sounds *HERE.*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

