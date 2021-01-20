BREAKING: Donald Trump Pardons Lil Wayne, Kodak Black + More

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne and Kodak Black are back-back. The hip-hop pair have reportedly received huge pardons in their criminal cases – one which already has KB behind bars – courtesy of President Donald Trump‘s remaining hours in office. Lil Wayne + Kodak Black Pardoned While details are still coming together, reports claim both Weezy […]

