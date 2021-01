Most of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Bani (or sayings) are found in the Dasam Granth or Dasveh Padshah Ka Granth is given utmost importance has is considered to be the second most important religious book in Sikhism after Guru Granth Sahib. The great spiritual master was born as Gobind Rai to parents Guru Tegh Bahadur and Mata Gujri in Patna, Bihar.