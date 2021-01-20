WATCH: Joe Biden Sworn in as 46th President of the United States
Published
*Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.* was officially sworn in today as the 46th President of the United States of America.Full Article
Published
*Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.* was officially sworn in today as the 46th President of the United States of America.Full Article
NPR reports that Judge Merrick Garland is under serious consideration by Joe Biden to serve as Attorney General. In 2016, Garland..
The Census Bureau running into a few setbacks in the census count. They say they've found irregularities that could delay its count..