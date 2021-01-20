Watch J Lo Perform At Joe Biden's Inauguration

She reinterprets 'This Land Is Your Land'...



*J Lo* performed at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration earlier today (January 20th).



The event took place in Washington D.C. amid unprecedented security, following the violent intrusion by Trump supporters into the city earlier this month.



The pandemic means that much of the scale of the event has been reduced, however several guest performers were secured.



J Lo performed a version of 'This Land Is Your Land' that set social media alight, before saying in Spanish: "One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all..."



The song was penned by Woody Guthrie as a riposte to 'God Bless America', which earned ubiquitous popularity after the First World War.



J Lo wore white - seemingly chosen to reference the Suffragettes - at the occasion, which you can watch below.



