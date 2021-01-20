Biden's ceremony: Gaga sings US national anthem
Published
Grammy-winning musician Lady Gaga on Wednesday delivered a powerful rendition of the American national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.Full Article
Published
Grammy-winning musician Lady Gaga on Wednesday delivered a powerful rendition of the American national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.Full Article
Lady Gaga took center stage just before noon to sing The National Anthem in a striking, billowing floor-length red skirt and..
Recording artist Lady Gaga lent her voice to the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, singing "The Star-Spangled..