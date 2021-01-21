Justin Timberlake & Ant Clemons Perform Their New Song 'Better Days' During 'Celebrating America' Event - Watch!
Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons are celebrating Joe Biden becoming President of the United States! The singers teamed up for a performance airing during the Celebrating America television event hosted by Tom Hanks on Inauguration Day (Wednesday, January 20). Justin and Ant performed their new collab “Better Days” from the streets of Memphis, Tennessee before [...]Full Article