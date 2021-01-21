Glastonbury 2021 Is Cancelled

"This will be another enforced fallow year for us..."



*Glastonbury* will not take place in 2021.



The legendary Somerset festival was forced to take a fallow year in 2020, with the pandemic in full swing.



*Hopes had been raised for a potential 2021 instalment*, perhaps using increased test and trace alongside a successful vaccine roll out.



Sadly, it's not to be. Glastonbury 2021 has been cancelled, with Emily Eavis sharing a statement on socials.



"This will be another enforced fallow year for us," she writes, saying the team had moved "Heaven and Earth" in their attempts to make the event viable within current regulations.



Ticket holders are able to roll over until next year - 2022 could be a magical summer...



