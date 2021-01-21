'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma, rep says
Dustin Diamond’s cancer has been identified as stage four small cell carcinoma, which is commonly known as advanced lung cancer.
