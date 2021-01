Chloe Bailey has gone viral quickly after sharing a new video on TikTok and Twitter! The 22-year-old one half of music duo Chloe x Halle did her version of the “Buss It Challenge.” “better late than never 😂🥰 #bussitchallenge,” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter with the clip. “that my sis!!!!! 👏🏽👏🏽😍😍😍,” Halle commented. Social [...]