West Coast rapper O.T. Genasis and Keyshia Cole have officially squashed any past issues. The hip-hop veteran delivered a major shocker during the publicized Verzuz battle between Cole and her friendly rival Ashanti by coming through with a hilarious cameo. Keyshia Cole Brings OT Genasis Out Cole nearly crashed the Internet with the huge cameo. […]Full Article
O.T. Genasis Crashes Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz Battle Against Ashanti
