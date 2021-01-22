O.T. Genasis Crashes Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz Battle Against Ashanti

O.T. Genasis Crashes Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz Battle Against Ashanti

SOHH

Published

West Coast rapper O.T. Genasis and Keyshia Cole have officially squashed any past issues. The hip-hop veteran delivered a major shocker during the publicized Verzuz battle between Cole and her friendly rival Ashanti by coming through with a hilarious cameo. Keyshia Cole Brings OT Genasis Out Cole nearly crashed the Internet with the huge cameo. […]

Full Article