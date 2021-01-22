5 lesser-known facts about Namrata Shirodkar
Published
The name Namrata Shirodkar itself reminds you of beauty. Born on January 22, 1972 in Mumbai, the actress appeared in an array of films in different languages between 1998 and 2004.Full Article
Published
The name Namrata Shirodkar itself reminds you of beauty. Born on January 22, 1972 in Mumbai, the actress appeared in an array of films in different languages between 1998 and 2004.Full Article
Namrata Shirodkar has successfully donned the hats of a Bollywood actress and popular model during her prime and is currently..