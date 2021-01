Jointly produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar, and Narayan Das Narang, 'Lakshya' features Jagapathu Babu and Sachin Khedekar in crucial roles. In the teaser, actor Naga Shaurya seems to be playing a celebrated archer named Parthu who suffers from anger issues, which leaves his sport and personal life in turmoil. Actress Ketika Sharma will be the female lead.