'Our Friend' stars Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck talk pressure of playing real people
Published
The actors play a real-life couple, Matt and his wife Nicole, who was faced with a terminal cancer diagnosis.Full Article
Published
The actors play a real-life couple, Matt and his wife Nicole, who was faced with a terminal cancer diagnosis.Full Article
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - DECEMBER 16, 2020
(Part 1 of 2) Many who worked from home during the pandemic lockdown may have been delighted to spend more time with their..