Mira Furlan, 'Lost' and 'Babylon 5' actress, dead at 65

Mira Furlan, 'Lost' and 'Babylon 5' actress, dead at 65

FOXNews.com

Published

Actress Mira Furlan, best known for her roles in the television series "Lost" and "Babylon 5," has died at the age of 65.

Full Article