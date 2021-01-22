Tom Brokaw, veteran journalist and news anchor, is retiring after 55 years at NBC News, the network announced Friday. “During one of the most complex and consequential eras in American history, a new generation of NBC News journalists, producers and technicians is providing America with timely, insightful and critically important information, 24/7,” Brokaw said in […]Full Article
Tom Brokaw Retiring After 55 Years at NBC News
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tom Brokaw announces retirement after 55 years at NBC News
Upworthy
He's the only anchor to have helmed all three of NBC News' flagship programs: "TODAY," "Nightly News" and "Meet the Press."
You might like
More coverage
Capitol View: Health Care Battle
KARK
Capitol View: Health Care Battle